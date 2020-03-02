Body pulled from water in Dorney

01:29PM, Monday 02 March 2020
A body was found in the water at Dorney on Saturday.
The 71-year-old woman was located in water in Lake End Road just before 9.30am.
The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In today’s world, it’s more important than ever to prepare for your financial future.