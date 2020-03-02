SITE INDEX

    • Body pulled from water in Dorney

    A body was found in the water at Dorney on Saturday.

    The 71-year-old woman was located in water in Lake End Road just before 9.30am.

    The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

    The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

