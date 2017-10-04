Driver dies after colliding with tree in Dorney

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a 50-year-old man was killed when his car left the road and crashed into a tree in Dorney on Sunday.

The driver, from Slough, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in Village Road at about 11pm.

His black Vauxhall Tigra left the carriageway and hit a tree close to the junction with Court Lane.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer, PC Ashley Jordan, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Amersham, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“It is possible that the driver of another vehicle witnessed this collision or someone may have stopped at the scene shortly after the incident.

“We would ask anyone who has information to call 101 quoting reference 1540 (1/10).”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.