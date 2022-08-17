Charity ‘heartbroken’ after youths torture swans in catapult attack

A swan rescue charity says it has been left ‘heartbroken and disgusted’ after youths broke into its premises and tortured a number of swans with catapults.

Swan Support described the past two weeks as the most difficult in its history after two cygnets and two adults under its care were killed in the ‘mindless’ attack.

The charity, which has a rescue centre near the Queen Mother Reservoir in Datchet, said a group of youths broke in and fired at the birds for 20 minutes.

Two birds also suffered life-changing injuries.

A statement said: “We are called out regularly to pick up birds who have been injured or killed as a result of such acts and we never thought that the swans in our care would fall victim to such heinous attacks.

“Being honest we feel violated and have been shaken by what has happened. It has truly devastated all our volunteers.”

The charity said it is working alongside Thames Valley Police and the Queen’s Swan Marker to identify and prosecute those responsible.

It said the attack means it will be accelerating its plans to move to its new base at Bray Lake.

A JustGiving page has been set up to fundraise for the new centre.