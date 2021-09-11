SITE INDEX

    • Police reassure Cox Green residents after reports of gunshots

    Adrian Williams

    Thames Valley Police has been receiving reports of potential gunshots in Cox Green and White Paddock today - but have said this is nothing to worry about.

    After investigating the source of the noise, police determined the firing sounds were noises from pyrotechnics on aircrafts.

    These are forming part of displays at White Waltham Airfield. 

