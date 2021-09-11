Police reassure Cox Green residents after reports of gunshots

02:01PM, Saturday 11 September 2021
Thames Valley Police has been receiving reports of potential gunshots in Cox Green and White Paddock today - but have said this is nothing to worry about.
After investigating the source of the noise, police determined the firing sounds were noises from pyrotechnics on aircrafts.
These are forming part of displays at White Waltham Airfield.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
A new Christmas light trail will open up at Windsor Great Park in November run by the same events company behind Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.