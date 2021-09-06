Cyclist continues weight-loss quest with London to Brighton challenge

A Cox Green man who has managed to shed pounds by discovering a love for cycling is preparing to take on the London to Brighton challenge.

Mike Reynolds set himself the task of losing weight back in September 2019 by completing ‘endless’ walks on treadmills at the gym.

Just before the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, the 36-year-old jumped on a bike for the first time in three years but he struggled to ride more than 5km due to his weight and fitness.

But he was determined to succeed and soon found himself riding the same 50km route each day to abide with COVID-19 ‘stay local’ rules.

A picture of Mike Reynolds before he embarked on his weight loss challenge.

Mike faced further challenges at the end of the year, going through a break up and losing two friends to illness but he persevered and has now lost 50kg.

The next challenge in store is the London to Brighton charity cycle which gets underway on September 19.

He is also planning to ride the 250 miles from London to Paris in an event which has been rescheduled for June next year.

Mike told the Advertiser: “It’s just become a real passion from something which was quite a difficult chore to get started into.

“I don’t know where I’d be without it. Its been the best aid to my mental health that I could have found.”

Mike is riding in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and Cancer Research UK.

Visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichaelReynolds28 to support.