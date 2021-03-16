Police alert after screws found inside car tyres in Cox Green area

Police in Maidenhead said they are 'aware' of a number of vehicles in Cox Green that have had screws found in the tyres.

The force said at least 10 have been reported in the last 24 hours between Cannon Lane and Norden Road.

Police are urging people to get in touch if they have any information relating to the damage by emailing the Maidenhead South team at MaidenheadSouthGeographical@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk

A statement added: "If you live in the areas stated above and more specifically between Barn Drive and Farmers Way please Check your CCTV/doorbell cameras overnight between Friday 12th March -Sunday 14th March."

Cox Green councillor Phil Haseler said he knew at least 30 victims of this criminal damage, including two of his own tyres.