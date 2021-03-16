Police alert after screws found inside car tyres in Cox Green area

05:19PM, Tuesday 16 March 2021
Police in Maidenhead said they are 'aware' of a number of vehicles in Cox Green that have had screws found in the tyres.
The force said at least 10 have been reported in the last 24 hours between Cannon Lane and Norden Road.
Police are urging people to get in touch if they have any information relating to the damage by emailing the Maidenhead South team at MaidenheadSouthGeographical@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk
A statement added: "If you live in the areas stated above and more specifically between Barn Drive and Farmers Way please Check your CCTV/doorbell cameras overnight between Friday 12th March -Sunday 14th March."
Cox Green councillor Phil Haseler said he knew at least 30 victims of this criminal damage, including two of his own tyres.
We are aware of a number of vehicles in the Cox Green area between Cannon Lane and Norden Road, that have had Screws...Posted by TVP Windsor and Maidenhead on Tuesday, 16 March 2021
Pursuer
18:49, 16 March 2021
My wife and I suffered this 3 years ago, a puncture in a tyre on her car and two in mine, one in the tread and one in the wall- this one costing me a new tyre. Normally our cars are in a closed garage but due to work at our house they were parked in the street. These incidents appeared malicious to me but the tyre company said it was likely to be just bad luck as it is difficult to insert screws into tyres. As it happens just over a week ago, one of our cars had a repeat of the issue & a new tyre was required.
