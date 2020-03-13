Manor Green School to remain closed on Monday after suspected coronavirus case

Manor Green School will remain closed on Monday, following a suspected case of coronavirus.

The special educational needs school in Elizabeth Hawkes Way was closed today (Friday) for precautionary cleaning after finding that a member of staff had a 'strongly suspected case of coronavirus'.

In a letter published on Manor Green School’s website today (Friday), headteacher Joolz Scarlett said 'the school will be closed on Monday so that we can start to determine potential student attendance and staffing levels and a decision about Tuesday will be made and shared as early as possible'.

She said: "We have had further communication with Public Health England today and their continued advice is that schools should remain open regardless of whether a school has experienced a suspected or confirmed case of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, this stance is very much geared towards mainstream schools where the student population is deemed 'healthy'. Given that suspected cases are not going to be tested unless admitted to hospital, we will not be able to accurately report to parents on suspected or confirmed cases.

“There is no specific guidance available from Public Health England for special educational needs schools, but due to the cohort of our students and the complex medical needs that some face, we feel that we need to implement a more detailed response.”

The school is asking parents and carers to isolate any students that are presenting with symptoms (a high temperature or a new, continuous cough) for a period of seven days.

“Where your child has additional medical needs, we advise you to seek medical advice on the risk posed by attending school,” Ms Scarlett added.

The school will also need to review its staffing resources on a day-by-day basis. If it does not have safe staffing levels for the next day, the school may be closed until staff numbers are back to the minimum level.