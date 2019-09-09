School bus involved in collision outside Maidenhead school

04:50PM, Monday 09 September 2019
A school bus was involved in a collision outside a Maidenhead school this afternoon.
According to police, the bus was involved in a collision with a car and a bicycle outside Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane.
There were no serious injuries, and the vehicles are all in the process of being recovered.
Cox Green School has urged parents whose children travel on Apple Coach C and have not already been contacted by the school to get in touch on 01628 629415.
Unfortunately there has been an accident outside the front of school which is likely to result in a delay with the Apple Coach C this afternoon. Everyone is safe and no cause for concern. If you have not already been contacted and your child is on Bus C, please call the school.— Cox Green School (@CoxGreenSchool) September 9, 2019
