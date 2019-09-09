School bus involved in collision outside Maidenhead school

A school bus was involved in a collision outside a Maidenhead school this afternoon.

According to police, the bus was involved in a collision with a car and a bicycle outside Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane.

There were no serious injuries, and the vehicles are all in the process of being recovered.

Cox Green School has urged parents whose children travel on Apple Coach C and have not already been contacted by the school to get in touch on 01628 629415.