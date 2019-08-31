Firefighters battle field fire in Cox Green

Fire crews battled a field fire just off Woodlands Park Road in Cox Green today (Saturday).

Five pumps from Maidenhead, Windsor, Ascot, Bracknell and Slough were called at 1.45pm to the field behind Lillibrooke Manor.

One off-road fire unit from Maidenhead was also there.

Crews spent a couple of hours at the scene, where 40 per cent of the 140-acre field was alight.

They couldn't access the field from Lillibrooke Manor as there was a wedding in progress, so crews had to go via Thames Turf.

Firefighters stopped the blaze spreading to nearby hedges and the manor. No people were injured.

Crews added that the wind made the fire a difficult one to deal with.