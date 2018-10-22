SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters warn residents not to leave appliances turned on overnight after dishwasher fire

    Georgina Bishop

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were called out to a house fire at Barn Drive at about 9.30pm last night.

    It was started by a dishwasher that had begun smouldering, a fire officer from Maidenhead Fire Station said: “It set the smoke alarm off and woke the occupants up.  It’s worth having them and testing them every week.

    “Not only has the smoke alarm saved their lives it’s also reduced the damage to quite a small amount.”

    When firefighters arrived the fire was just breaking out of the appliance which left the dishwasher destroyed and the floor damaged.

    Three engines, an ambulance and the police arrived at the scene.

    Occupants were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

    The officer said: “We do advise people not to put the tumble drier, dishwasher or washing machine on before you go to bed or before you leave the house. ”

