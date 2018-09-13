Cox Green campaigners to meet over Claires Court campus plans

Campaigners hoping to prevent a multi-million pound school development will meet later this month to update attendees on their fight.

Cox Green Says No (CGSN) has objected to Claires Court moving its buildings into one site off Cannon Lane because it is worried about the impact it would have on the greenbelt and infrastructure.

Claires Court, a private school which educates children aged from three to 18, wants to move pupils from its College Avenue and Ray Mill Road East sites to a new complex at its Junior Boys campus.

It would also add 157 houses on the land, and intends to develop 64 homes across the two sites left vacant following the move. Councillors are yet to decide on the applications.

Nearby residents have said the plans would increase traffic, lose greenbelt and put pressure on the water supply.

Phil Haseler, one of the campaign’s founders, said he was confident councillors would refuse permission for the plans. He added: “The CGSN campaign is not against Claires Court School, it’s opposed to their proposals for inappropriate development on the 48 acre greenbelt site in Cannon Lane.

“All of our objections are constructive, objective, policy based and evidenced.

“To approve this would be a departure from the local plan, seriously conflict with greenbelt policy, borough policies and recommendations.

“The only objective decision based on planning points is for these planning applications to be refused.”

In response, Claires Court principal Hugh Wilding said: “The draft local plan is currently under examination from the Planning Inspectorate.

“The education, community, sporting and housing benefits our proposals will deliver form the basis of our ‘Very Special Circumstances’ case for development at this site.

“Thames Water has confirmed they have no concerns and Sport England acknowledge our plans deliver much-needed new playing fields and have offered their support.”

He added that the new campus for Claires Court, ‘a new home for Maidenhead Hockey Club and improvements to the road infrastructure will provide significant benefits for the borough’ and pointed to support the proposal had received.

CGSN is due to meet at the Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane on Wednesday, September 26.

Visit www.clairescourt. com/our-new-campus to view the plans and www.coxgreensaysno.com for details about the CGSN campaign.