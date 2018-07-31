Pony found shot and killed in Ockwells Road

A pony has been found shot and killed at a farm in Ockwells Road, police have said.

The Shetland was found with a single shot through its head and a Thames Valley Police community alert said the attack is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday.

It added: “The land is surrounded by a park, so access is fairly open.

“Did anyone see or hear anything that could assist the police to find the offender?”

The police have been contacted for more information.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.