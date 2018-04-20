SITE INDEX

    George Roberts

    Travel video reaches final of international competition

    A still from Christie's video

    A world traveller is through to the final of an international video competition.

    Christie Teed, 23, from Cox Green, documented her three-month journey through South Asia, passing through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam for three months.

    Her video made it to the final three of the travel and adventure company Stray's competition, and voting has already begun for a winner.

    Christie’s video showcases what she got up to in her travels, and features zip wires, boat rides, and rubber rings.

    The video with the most ‘likes’ on Facebook will be crowned the winner, along with a $400 New Zealand Dollar prize.

    To see Christie’s video visit: facebook.com/straybusasia/videos/2169404233076228/.

