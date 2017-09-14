Police 'execute firearms warrant' in Cox Green

Police are conducting searches in the Cox Green area after executing a firearms warrant this morning.

A spokesman said: “Officers executed a Section 46 firearms warrant this morning in Cox Green Lane, Maidenhead. Officers are currently conducting searches in the area.

“There is no concern for the wider public and this is not linked to terrorism.”

Readers have reported a heavy police presence in the area and police tape has been seen in Shoppenhangers Road.

@MaidenheadAds lots of police tape and police car on shoppenhangers in cox green. Any idea what's going on? pic.twitter.com/ZIfwdfOf2O — Dave Mundy (@DAMPPICS) September 14, 2017

Updates to follow.