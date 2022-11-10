Theresa May MP attends WildCookham presentation

One of Europe’s leading experts on wild species reintroductions was in Cookham last Thursday (November 3) speaking at an event held by WildCookham.

The meeting, held at the Odney Club, was attended by Maidenhead MP Theresa May and more than 100 local residents, councillors and environmental experts and enthusiasts.

Attendees heard an update on WildCookham’s project from Derek Gow to reintroduce water voles to the local waterways.

Immortalised in Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows, water voles have all but disappeared locally and the aim is to have them back thriving in the Thames and its local streams.

Derek, with a background in farming in Devon, has been involved in projects to reintroduce beavers, wild cats, and white storks as well as water voles and he provided more than 200 voles for release locally over the past two years.

On Thursday night, he urged his audience to ‘think of things we’ve never done before’ if the damage is to be stopped. He also stressed the close link between climate change and biodiversity loss.

WildCookham also called for volunteer support to ensure the success of the project as well as a number of other habitat improvement and species reintroduction projects currently under way.

Lars Ahlgren, chair of the group’s operations committee, said: “Our role is to take action to make a practical difference to our local environment.

“We have big ambitions locally and we need to have as many people as possible to help.”

Anyone interested can contact wildcookham@gmail.com.