'Most enjoyable gathering' as twin towns reconnect

Visitors from Cookham’s twin village of Saint-Benoit in France made their way to Berkshire over half-term.

A total of 21 visitors from the village near Poitiers began this weekend with a reception hosted by Cookham Parish Council, where the leader of the council, Mark Howard, presented a print representing Cookham village to the Mayor of Saint-Benoit, Bernard Peterlongo.

The group also took a trip to Bath to tour the refurbished Roman baths, enjoyed Sunday lunch at the Odney Club, attended a ceilidh at Cookham Dean Village Hall, as well as an Indian meal with dancers during Diwali at Pinder Hall.

Keith Le Page, chair of Cookham Twinning, said: “Cookham is fortunate to be twinned with Saint Benoit, a ‘Ville Fleuri’ (flowery town), and it is a delight to welcome our French friends here.

“We had a good mix of events over the weekend, and it was a most enjoyable gathering.”

Saint-Benoit will welcome visitors from Cookham in October next year and promise an interesting weekend of cultural and social occasions.

Contact Keith at keith_le_page@hotmail.com for more information.