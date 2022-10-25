Play to visit one-time home of The Wind in the Willows author Kenneth Grahame

A play detailing the life of Kenneth Grahame, the author of The Wind in the Willows, is coming to the village on which part of the novel is based.

Lost in the Willows, by FourTails Theatre Company, will be performed in Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road on Saturday, November 26.

The play explores the life of the beloved author who claimed he only enjoyed one brief period of his life: his carefree childhood on the banks of the Thames.

Grahame spent several years in early childhood at The Mount, Cookham Dean, having been sent there as a small boy to live with his grandmother following the death of his mother. His uncle was curate at Cookham Dean Church.

A soul-destroying job, an assassination attempt, a disastrous, roller coaster of a marriage and a stubborn refusal to grow up all lead to Grahame crafting The Wind in the Willows, one of Britain's most beloved children's books.

The Wild Wood in The Wind in the Willows is based on Quarry Wood above Cookham Dean. Toad Hall may be based on Cliveden House, visible from the riverbank beyond Cookham Lock.

Grahame later returned to The Mount, Cookham Dean as an adult, living there again from 1906 to 1908. It was during this two-year span that The Wind in the Willows was edited and published.



Lost in the Willows is a poignant, moving and often funny examination of the life and relationships of this beloved children's author. The Wind in the Willows has not been out of print since it was published. Grahame’s reverence for rural comradeship is timeless, but could not bring peace to the author himself.

Playwright, Christine Foster, said: “When I read a biography of Kenneth Grahame, I was amazed at the painful contrast between this imagined idyllic existence and the disjointed, dispirited life of loss and loneliness that he actually led.

“It seemed to me that this tragic irony was inherently dramatic and also somehow inevitable. In the play I want to celebrate a gloriously gifted writer whose stubborn love affair with jolly fellowship and rural tranquillity created an extraordinary literary gift to the world, while, at the same time, explore how it came to destroy his own family by robbing them of the gift of himself.”

Margot Jobbins, director and FourTails Theatre Company producer, added: “Plays for me must be well written, explore interesting themes and ideally be character driven.

“I found this exploration of the life of Kenneth Grahame to be fascinating – pulling back the curtain on a literary figure whose writing we love, but whose personal life painted a much different and darker picture.”

To book tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lostinthewillows