Green spaces recognised in Wild Cookham awards

Two community spaces were highlighted in Wild Cookham’s Wild About Garden Scheme 2022 in a short ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The Cookham Community Allotment and the Cookham Rise Methodist Church garden were awarded the Gold Award by the environmentalist group.

The awards mark both spaces’ achievement of including a significant number of wildlife friendly features in their spaces and managing the space in a wildlife friendly way, including not using pesticides or chemical weedkillers.

Becky Pinniger, one of the Community Allotment organisers, said the group were thrilled and that it was ‘a win-win situation all round’.

She added: “We are keen to use our allotment space to encourage wildlife and to care for the local environment which in turn enhances the health and wellbeing of our plants and soil. The allotment is thriving in every way.”

She emphasised that new helpers are always welcome, and that no experience was necessary.

The group meets on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 11.30am at the Alfred Major allotment site.

For more information on Wild Cookham, visit: www.wildcookham.org.uk