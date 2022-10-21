'Heartfelt sadness' for elderly couple as Cookham development refused

A planning application by an elderly couple for three two-storey homes in Cookham has been rejected by councillors despite a councillor’s ‘heartfelt sadness’ for their situation.

Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) was among those who sympathised with the applicant who was seeking to build three homes in Briar Glen.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Maidenhead development management committee, resident Graham Cross informed councillors that he was seeking to move out of his existing home in Briar Glen as himself and his wife sought more appropriate housing for their needs.

He explained how the elderly couple were seeking to move into a flat, but were unable to rent or sell their existing property which he described as ‘dangerous’.

“Please appreciate that this is not some sort of ‘get rich quick’ scheme proposal at the expense of others,” Mr Cross told the panel.

“Once a CIL (community infrastructure levy) payment in excess of £50,000 is paid to the council, and significant costs of demolition and disposal of such materials is taken into consideration, we will be able to afford a modest apartment somewhere – but sadly, not in Cookham, where I’ve lived all my life.

“I believe [my wife] and I have done everything we can to resolve our plight.”

Councillors can only make planning decisions based on the application in front of them; in other words, the site itself can be considered when making the final decision, but the backstory of the applicant themselves cannot.

Whilst many councillors sympathised with the applicant’s position, there was just as much agreement on overdevelopment of the site.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham & Cookham) said he had concerns over ‘urbanisation’, whilst fellow ward councillor Mandy Brar (Lib Dem) and Cllr Josh Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said the application proposed ‘too many houses’ and asked ‘too much’ respectively.

Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) echoed concerns by a neighbour over access to the site, which the latter said was too narrow for emergency service vehicles.

Cllr Baldwin said when he had visited the site, he was required to park partially on the pavement to allow other vehicles to pass by, with Briar Glen being unmaintained with no opportunity to turn around if a car blocks a turning point.

“I simply am baffled by the rather benign view parking and highways (officers) take,” he added.

“It’s an ongoing concern – we see it in many, many applications – and there will come a time where we dig into their methodology more vigorously because the conclusions that they come to are simply unsupportable by any reasonable person who’s ever walked the site.”

Cllr Walters said that he ‘knew the answer’ in planning terms, but added that it was ‘a horrendous story for an elderly couple’.

“I know I’m going outside [planning grounds] and I don’t think I’ve ever spoken like this before on any particular application, but I really felt heartfelt sadness from the story I heard," he said.

“I cannot vote to turn this down, I really can’t.”

Cllr Walters and fellow Tory councillor for Bray, David Coppinger, would vote against a motion to refuse permission, with Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley & the Walthams) abstaining.

The motion to refuse, proposed by Cllr Reynolds and seconded by Cllr Clark, was voted for by the rest of the committee.