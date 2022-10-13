Cookham photographer launches annual charity calendar

A Cookham photographer has launched his annual wildlife calendar, with all proceeds going to charity for next year’s edition.

Mick Vogel has revealed his 2023 calendar, titled British Wildlife, featuring pictures of wildlife predominantly in the local area, including Widbrook and Battlemead Commons.

The 2023 edition – which Mick said was his ‘sixth or seventh’ – also features two special guests rarely spotted in Maidenhead, namely a Dartford Warbler and a red squirrel, snapped in Newbury and on holiday in the Isle of Wight respectively.

Furthermore, each month of the 2023 calendar is sponsored by a different organisation, allowing Mick to donate all of the proceeds to Flame Spirit, a children’s charity in his hometown of Netherton in Merseyside.

Speaking to the Advertiser, the Cookham-based photographer said his favourite image was of the red squirrel, the first time he’d got a clear shot of species.

“I absolutely love the wildlife,” said Mick.

He laughed at the idea of being ‘mad’ for getting out of bed when some would be getting into it on holiday, and added: “It’s the best time in the morning as it’s just me and the wildlife.

“I think all of the roe deer at Battlemead all know me now. They don’t even run away anymore, they just stand there and go ‘oh here’s Mick again’.

“I’ve always picked a different charity to donate a percentage of the profits to – because I’ve laid out my own money to do it.

“This year, I asked for twelve sponsors – one for every month – which covered the cost of the whole calendar.

“Because this year the calendar is wholly funded by sponsors, every single penny of every calendar sold is going to Flame Spirit.”

Mick’s 2023 calendar is available to buy from Hilcrest Stores in Hilcrest Avenue, Cookham, for £12.50. Mick is also happy to post calendars for the same price plus postage and packaging.

To get in touch, contact @MickVogelPhoto on Twitter or Mick Vogel Photography on Facebook.