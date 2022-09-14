Pick your own sunflowers to brighten up your home

Copas Traditional Turkeys will be doing a Pick Your Own Sunflowers charity event this Saturday (September 17).

This will be from 9am-12pm at the farm on Switchback Road, Cookham. It is in aid of Thames Hospice.

Due to the lack of rain over the Summer, the company was unable to run the Maize Maze.

However the sunflowers have had a late burst and ‘are now looking glorious’ and encourages people to come and pick some stems to brighten up homes.

Copas Traditional Turkeys suggests a minimum £1 per stem donation in the collection buckets.

Visitors should bring cash and secateurs.



Entry for cars is off Switchback Road (Postcode: SL6 7QJ / What3Words: ///horseshoe.jaundice.gravy)

There is free parking available. Pedestrians can enter by the gate off the track that runs between Malders Lane and Long Lane.

Copas Turkey’s encourages the taking of photographs and to tag #CopasTraditionalTurkeys if posting them on social media.