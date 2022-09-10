Windsor events postponed but Gravity Grand Prix to go ahead

A number of events in Windsor have been postponed out of respect for the late Queen - but the show will go on as respectfully as possible for the homemade kart racing event in Cookham Dean.

Postponed events include The Big Blue Bike Ride in Windsor and the Windsor Memory Walk - both originally set for Sunday, September 11.

However, the Gravity Grand Prix in Cookham Dean, also set for Sunday, is going ahead, organisers have confirmed, to avoid 'considerable' losses to the charities who have invested so much into the event.

The organisers, The Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, decided to go ahead after speaking with sponsors, facility providers, karters and residents.

There are plans to pay respects to the Queen in the afternoon.

One of the organisers, Peter Austen, said that there was much deliberation as to whether to cancel or postpone the event out of respect, or whether to go through with it.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II who holds a special place in the hearts of so many," he said.

"We are anxious to show all possible respect and [were] faced with the dilemma of if, or how, to proceed with The Gravity Grand Prix. We are also keen to honour many of the principles by which our Queen lived.

"For a variety of reasons, it is not possible to move the date of the Gravity Grand Prix event. We either need[ed] to continue or cancel completely.

"The event raises a very substantial amount of money for the Air Ambulance and several other local charities which will be lost if the event is cancelled.

"Both ourselves and many small local traders are heavily invested in the event. Perishable stock [has been] purchased, printing completed, equipment [has been] hired. Cancellation will mean that the losses for all parties, many of them charities, will be considerable.

"We are aware that many sporting events have cancelled activities for this Friday but as we understand it right now, a significant number are intending to restart over the weekend.

"We have been following, in particular, other charity focused events, of which a very high proportion have announced that they will continue.

"Taking into account all the above and a significant number of soundings in the community, we have concluded that it would be appropriate to continue to run the event."

The intention is to 'honour the Queen’s death with respectful silence' across the entire site at the start of the event, at 1.30pm.

More information at www.gravitygrandprix.co.uk

The Big Blue Bike Ride in Windsor has been postponed until spring next year - originally planned for Sunday, September 11.

The organisers said all at Prostate Cancer UK are 'deeply saddened' by the Queen's passing and 'join with many around the country to extend our heartfelt condolences to our patron the Duchess of Gloucester and the entire royal family'.

"Unfortunately, part of the route passes through the centre of Windsor and Windsor Castle which we expect to be closed for the next 10 days as people travel down to pay their respects and authorities prepare for the Queen to be laid to rest within St George’s Chapel," organisers wrote.

"We have explored other options for the ride, but given the short notice we are unable to find a new route that does not compromise the safety and experience of our dedicated participants.

"Out of respect for the mood in Windsor, it no longer feels appropriate to hold a cycling event at this time.



"We completely understand any distress or disappointment that has been caused by our decision to postpone the event and please be assured that this decision was not taken lightly.

"As soon as we have further information about the rescheduled date we will update you, along with information about what you can do if you cannot attend."

If you have registered for the ride on Sunday, organisers be in touch via email with details of what to do next.

Any questions, get in touch at cycling@prostatecanceruk.org

Meanwhile, the Windsor Memory Walk at Alexandra Gardens has also been rescheduled, to October 2.

The sponsored 'walk for a loved one' is part of 25 set for this autumn, organised by the Alzheimer's Society. The events usually bring thousands of people together to raise money.

The Windsor one was originally set for Sunday, September 11.

On its website, the Alzheimers Society wrote:

"After discussions with the Memory Walk venue, and due to Her Majesty’s close ties with the city of Windsor, we are unfortunately not permitted by the landowners to proceed with the event on the original date of 11 September. We are in agreement with the local council with that this was the most respectful path to take.

We have automatically transferred any existing registrations and fundraising for Windsor Memory Walk to the new date of 02 October."

If you are unable to take part, contact the society.