'Largest ever' Gravity Grand Prix to return next month

This year’s Gravity Grand Prix in Cookham Dean is set to be the ‘largest ever’, organisers have said, with thirty karts registered to take part in the annual event.

Organised by the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, the soapbox race will see competitors tackle a 700-metre downhill dash on Church Road finishing outside Uncle Tom’s Cabin on Hills Lane.

Entry is free to all for the Grand Prix on Sunday, September 11, with free parking available near to the course.

Racing starts at around 1.30pm, with the trophies to the kart that best represents the spirit of the event as well as those demonstrating best speed, novelty and engineering quality.

Food and drink will be available for spectators at the course, with all profits going to local charitable causes including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Chair of the organising team, Max Stevenson, said: “We are ecstatic with the strong entry numbers for our 15th year.

"With a great mix of fast karts and fun karts, there is going to be some fantastic entertainment for the crowds of spectators who are set to be lining the full length of the course.”

For more information, visit www.gravitygrandprix.co.uk.