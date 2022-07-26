Ofsted says Cookham primary school remains 'good' following inspection

A primary school in Cookham Dean has maintained its 'good' Ofsted rating, with the education watchdog claiming pupils feel 'happy and safe' there.

Cookham Dean Primary School, in Bigfrith Lane, was inspected over two days on June 8 and June 9, with Ofsted publishing its findings in a report released yesterday (Monday).

It said that students in early years enjoy an 'excellent start to their school life' thanks to an 'engaging curriculum expertly delivered by staff', with every pupil 'expected to achieve highly'.

The regulator also claimed that youngsters know how to spot different kinds of bullying, with teachers taking any reports seriously.

"Staff are successful at making this happen. Pupils are keen learners who try their best and enjoy their lessons," Ofsted added.

"Staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school.

"Pupils know how to spot the different kinds of bullying. They say that all staff will take reports of bullying seriously and act quickly to sort out any incidents that occur."

On where Cookham Dean Primary School could improve, Ofsted said work given to pupils in some subjects 'is not as demanding as it could be'.

"It does not always meet the ambitious aims of the intended curriculum," it added. "Where this is the case, pupils are not encouraged to think as deeply about their learning as they could. They are not taught to apply their new knowledge to what they already know.

"Leaders should ensure that curriculum plans are fully implemented in all subjects across the school to deepen pupils’ knowledge."

However, Ofsted recognised that teachers 'routinely check what pupils know already' and provide individual support when it is needed.

"Staff are adept at identifying pupils with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) and providing them with the help and resources they need to enable them to learn well," the watchdog said.

When Ofsted grades a school as 'good', it normally visits again about once every four years to confirm that the school remains this way.

To view Cookham Dean Primary School's report in full, click here.