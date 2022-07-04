Cookham Bridge rotary celebrates 35 years

Cookham Bridge Rotary Club is celebrating 35 years of existence this year.

Theresa May, MP attended a celebration on Wednesday, May 25, where David Calladine, a founder member of Cookham Bridge Rotary Club, gave an overview of the work that the club has carried out.

This included most recently raising £70,000 for Thames Hospice Garden project and training staff.

In the past it has included equipping a workshop at Thames Valley Adventure Playground, funding a commercial bakery in a remote village in Peru, equipping hospital wards in South Africa and several projects in Pokhara, Nepal including improving girls’ education.

In all, Cookham Bridge has raised over half a million pounds with the support of local businesses the public and partnerships with other Rotary Clubs since its inception in 1987.

During the evening, Cookham Bridge Rotary president, Paul Ovstedal, presented Mark Lane of Saville Row Projects with the award of a Paul Harris fellowship.

The fellowship is awarded to people who make important contributions to Rotary’s success.

Paul Harris was a Chicago attorney who founded Rotary International. Mark is in good company, joining Jimmy Carter and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.