Cookham dads to embark on European rally in aid of village school

A group of Cookham dads will embark on a mammoth European road trip this week to raise money for a primary school in the village.

Two cars each containing three passengers were due to set off from Cookham Dean Primary School, in Bigfrith Lane, today (Thursday).

The men are taking part in a banger rally called Nutty to Nice, which sees them travel from Berkshire to Lille, France in cars which cost them less than £500.

Vehicles have been decorated in different themes - The Furkin Cheetahs and the Mavericks, inspired by blockbuster Tom Cruise movie Top Gun - while the dads will also be kitted out in fancy dress.

The rally kicks off tomorrow (Friday) and heads off on a picturesque course covering five countries, with the final destination of the day being Thun, on the edge of the Swiss Alps.

On day two, the route takes in an alpine lake before snaking straight up a mountain pass before finishing off in the northern Italian ski town of Livigno.

The third day will offer glitz and glamour as the rally heads back into Switzerland, down through St Moritz and on to Lake Como.

After this it's south to the sea and the Italian Riviera for a swim and a look around Portofino.



And on the final day of the rally, the teams head west to the final destination, Cote d Azur - this route takes in both the Italian and French rivieras and allows participants to complete some laps of the F1 track in Monaco.

The rally finishes in the southern French city of Nice.

"We felt that the school was a deserving charity particularly given how tough it has been for children in school over the past two years and how every single penny raised will go directly to the school to fund some much needed projects," said Doug Fawell, one of the dads taking part.

Doug will join Rob Sharp, Dan Woodbridge, Austin Collins, Tony Raison and Gary Robinson on the European adventure, with the group planning to return to Cookham on Wednesday.