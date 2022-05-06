Events coming to the Cookham Festival's first weekend

The Cookham Festival kicks off this coming Friday (May 6) and runs until May 22. Below are the events for the first weekend - including poetry, music, sculpture and talks on media, history, celebrities and art in Cookham.

Catch the following events at the Cookham Festival this coming weekend, from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8:

- An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson, at Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, May 6. Read more.

- Cookham Miscellany exhibition by Cookham Arts Club at Elizabeth House, May 6-22

- ‘Our Cookham’ photography exhibition, at The Foyer, Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club on May 6-22. Free entry for all visitors to the Cookham Festival Sculpture Garden

- The Cookham Festival Sculpture Garden, The Odney Club, May 7-22. Read more.

- Pop-Up Poetry presents Poetry Takeaway, at the Cookham Festival Sculpture Garden, Odney Club, on May 7. Free event for all visitors to the Sculpture Garden

- Paint Your Pet Workshop with Heidi Ramsay, at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, on May 7

- Concertini with the Brass Funkeys – an eight-piece London-based brass band. At Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, on May 7

- Queen Cynethryth's Abbey and an Anglo-Saxon Power Struggle – Gabor Thomas, professor of early medieval archaeology, presents an update on the work carried out on the Holy Trinity Church paddock and outlines the plans for further excavations. At the Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, May 7

- An Evening with Rob Castell and His Band, at the Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, on May 7. Read more.

- Stanley Spencer’s grandson, John Spencer, in conversation with art historian Amanda Bradley Petitgas (curator of the Stanley Spencer Gallery). At Pinder Hall, Lower Road, May 10

- Family concert with the Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra – a 60-piece orchestra will perform the Pictures at an Exhibition, Smetana’s Ma Vlast (The River); and solo guitarist Tom Gamble will play the famous Rodrigo Guitar concerto, with narration by Katie Breathwick of Classic FM. At the Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, May 8

- Chalk the Walk. Children can cover the Causeway in chalk drawings. It is £1 a pack for chalk, available from the Little Bookshop on Cookham High Street, May 7-22

- Singing Through the Church’s Year – in this concert, the Lockdown Quartet will take the audience through the variety of music that mark the changing church seasons. At Holy Trinity Church Cookham, May 8

- Stars of the West End with Toby Cruse, at the Sir Bernard Miller Centre, Odney Club, on May 8. Read more.

To see the full event calendar with more details and to book tickets, visit www.cookhamfestival.co.uk/event-calendar