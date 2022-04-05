Fire investigation underway after Cookham mansion gutted by blaze

A fire investigation is underway after a Cookham mansion was gutted by a large blaze at the weekend, bringing several fire crews from across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Firefighters spent about six hours at the scene in Alleyns Lane on Saturday after being called at 11:36am.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) crews from Maidenhead, Slough, Langley, Bracknell, Wokingham Road, Windsor and Wokingham attended.

They were joined alongside a specialist appliance from Bracknell and crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident was also attended by two fire officers from RBFRS and three from Buckinghamshire.

According to national media reports, the mansion belonged to late comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, who died in April 2020 from coronavirus.

A RBFRS spokesman said that an investigation has since commenced to determine the cause of the blaze.

They added: "Upon arrival, crews found a large, detached building on fire. Using two hose reels and four main jets, crews equipped with breathing apparatus were able to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were on the scene for around six hours and returned to re-inspect the area for hot spots. A fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire."