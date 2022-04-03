Cookham schoolchildren perform Roald Dahl medley

Year threes and fours at Herries Nursery and Preparatory School gave two performances of a spirited Roald Dahl ‘medley’ play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mash-up of stories, called A Dip into Dahl, included the famed children author’s own take on Cinderella, alongside The Twits.

Taken from Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes, Cindy defies her Ugly Sisters, meets a magic fairy and lands a dance with the prince at the palace ball.

But far from being the perfect gentleman, the prince turns out to be a perfect beast and chops off the heads of Cindy's meddling sisters.

The magic fairy grants Cindy one more wish, but she must decide what to do to escape her sticky predicament

Pupils dressed up and performed dual roles as different characters either side of the interval. Two boys, Rufus Clare (nine) and Alex Milward (eight) played the comedy role of the Ugly Sisters.

The performance also included music and songs. Herries has a large production every term and chose Roald Dahl for the first time partly down to the children’s choice.

“They’re studying Roald Dahl at the moment and the characters are very vivacious,” said Catherine Rowson, who handles marketing and admissions at Herries.

“The two boys playing the Ugly Sisters played them in a very funny way.”