Group of Cookham residents to raise funds for Ukraine appeal

A group of Cookham residents will be selling cakes and flowers this weekend in aid of the Ukrainian relief effort.

Stalls will be in place in Roman Lea and also outside Vanilla Hairdressers in the village from 10am-12pm this Saturday, March 19.

All money raised from the sale of items will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

One of the organisers, Anne-Marie Walsh, said she has been 'waking up at night' thinking about the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, and wanted to do her bit to help.

"We can all do something," she said. "I just can't imagine being in their situation. I wanted to do something that would help so we can all feel we are doing something for others.

"If that was happening to me I know what I would want want people to do."

Visit www.dec.org.uk for more information on the DEC's appeal.