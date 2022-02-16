Council set to debate 16 new stables on Cookham greenbelt

The council is set to discuss whether to allow a significant development on the Cookham greenbelt this evening (Wednesday, February 16).

At a meeting of the Maidenhead Development Management Committee, councillors are scheduled to discuss an application on land at Lower Mount Farm, south of Long Lane.

The proposal seeks outline permission for a new equine stable with associated access, parking and turning area.

The proposed building would have a height of nearly 5m and is intended to house 16 stables with a galley walkway. The overall area of the building would be 360sqm.

This follows a recently dismissed appeal at the site for a similar development, which it was thought would impact the openness of the greenbelt.

The rejected plan was ‘materially larger’ than this current one. It comprised a building with 30 stables, the overall area of the building was 1,456spm with a ridge height of 7m.

Applicant G.W. Copas Farms says the previous application 'was driven by the desperate need for new equine stabling' in the area, and that since then, the demand has 'not dissipated'.

Since then, the siting of the building has been reconsidered and its size and scale ‘significantly reduced’. The extent of parking and hard surfacing has also been reduced. Parking spaces have been reduced from 34 spaces to 12.

Royal Borough officers have said that the newly proposed development is consistent within national frameworks and would ‘comprise an appropriate form of development within the greenbelt’.

As such, officers concluded ‘there are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify refusal.’

However the Cookham Society has raised an objection.

“Erecting on this open site a new building similar in size and shape to the existing commercial buildings to the east would move the apparent boundary of the commercial area further into the open greenbelt and destroy the positive landscape contribution,” they wrote.

“Please refuse this application.”

The meeting is set to be live-streamed at 7pm and should be available on the Royal Borough’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/WindsorMaidenhead