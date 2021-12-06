Two further charges following discovery of £100,000 worth of cocaine

Two more people have been charged in connection with a £100,000 cocaine bust case for which a Cookham man is also awaiting trial.

James Satterley, from Kings Lane, was charged with importing class A drugs by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators at Newhaven port in East Sussex in November 2019.

The 50-year-old was the driver of a refrigerated van carrying frozen fish, which was discovered by Border Force officers, who believed the drugs to have a street value of £100,000.

Jean Labelle, of Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight, and Tanvir Hussain, of Cressex Road, High Wycombe, were also previously charged in relation to the case.

The trio's trial is listed for April 2022 at Lewes Crown Court.

Two brothers have now also been arrested and charged by NCA officers in connection with the seizure two years ago.

Michael Keating, 53, of Springwell Lane, Uxbridge, and Matthew Keating, 46, of High Street, Rickmansworth, were both arrested on Thursday last week.

After being charged with conspiring to import class A drugs, they both appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates on Friday.

They will both now appear at Isleworth Crown Court on a later date to be confirmed.

Keating was also charged with possessing criminal property in connection with a sum of cash estimated to be around £100,000 found by NCA officers during a search of his home address.

NCA senior investigating officer Martin Matthews said: “It has been a long and complex investigation, but clearly these arrests and charges are an important step.

“This was a significant seizure of cocaine which, had it not been stopped, would have ended up in the hands of gangs involved in street violence and exploitation.

“Working with our law enforcement colleagues we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in transporting class A drugs into the UK.”