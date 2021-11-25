Cookham group to celebrate winners of Wild About Gardens Awards

02:32PM, Thursday 25 November 2021
Wild Cookham is encouraging more garden contractors to sign up to its wildlife friendly guidelines. Wessons Hill, Cookham Dean L-R Toby Inigo (Ethical Gardening, Toby's Gardens), Claire Howell (Garden Planting Design), Lynne Peperell
Wildlife group WildCookham is meeting tonight (Thursday, November 25) to look back over the year and plan for 2022.
“We have managed to continue with many of our projects and start new ones this year despite the difficulties (of COVID),” said chairman Mike Copland.
“Our work on improving local biodiversity has continued with the National Trust as well as on our reserve in Cookham Dean and at Battlemead.
“We have been able to carry out several surveys of different species still present in Cookham.”
The group will also be celebrating the 2021 winners of its Wild About Gardens Awards.
Event organiser Lynne Peperell said: “It will be our first face to face meeting since early 2019.
“It will be especially good to recognise our wild garden winners because they show how every household can do something practical and fun.
“There's an urgent need for us all to take steps to end the frightening reduction of our wildlife and the loss of the habitats on which they depend.”
The meeting at Pinder Hall in Cookham Rise starts at 7pm. All are welcome but the group will need to limit numbers as a safeguard.
The group is also on the lookout for volunteers. Those interested should contact wildcookham@gmail.com
Full details of the meeting are at www.meetup.com/wildcookham
