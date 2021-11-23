First Cookham Christmas market set for Pinder Hall

A Christmas market is set to come to Cookham for the first time selling decorations and cards as well as foods and artwork.

The Cookham Christmas Market will be at Pinder Hall on Friday, November 27, organised by the owners of craft business, Things on Strings.

Co-founder Liz Hayward said the market was borne out of a love of crafts and a wish to support small businesses in Cookham and Maidenhead.

“Because of the pandemic, things have been really hard for craft businesses, which rely on events,” she said.

“We wanted to create something magical for Cookham that supports these artisans (and) gives our community a chance to come together.”

It is also an opportunity to support a charity, Liz said – the admission proceeds will help support DASH, the domestic violence support charity.

There will be a wide range of craft businesses putting up displays. There will be jewellery, Christmas items, work from local artists, baked goods and even a company specialising in advent calendars and Christmas gifts for dogs.

The event runs from 11.30am to 4.30pm and there will also be carolling sessions taking place at 1pm and 3pm.