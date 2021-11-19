Two Cookham curry houses shortlisted at British Curry Awards

Two Cookham eateries have been shortlisted at the British Curry Awards, which brings together the 'finest curry restaurateurs' from the UK.

- Maliks Restaurant, in High Street, Cookham, has been nominated for the Best Restaurant South East category, while Malikes Express, in Station Parade has been shortlisted for the Best Takeaway Award.

The other restaurant in Berkshire to be nominated for an award is Zyka Restaurant, which is based in Reading.

The 17th edition of the awards see the public vote for their favourite UK curry restaurants, with a ceremony planned for 6pm on Monday, November 29 at Battersea Evolution in London.

The accolades have previously been coined the 'Curry Oscars' by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Last year’s ceremony, which was live streamed due to pandemic restrictions, was attended virtually by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Love Island contestants Amy Hart, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico; reality TV star Jess Wright and model and TV personality Caprice.

This year’s ceremony has particular significance, given the challenges faced by the industry over the past 18 months of the pandemic, and will acknowledge the industry’s spirit and resilience through difficult business circumstances.

British Curry Awards founder, Enam Ali, said: “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last 18 months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards – Battersea Evolution – to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.

"Testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the cross-generational migrant community that comprises the UK’s curry industry, we have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country, continuing to take on all challenges head on and ensure the industry continues to thrive once again.

"At the same time, we will pay tribute to our industry colleagues that we have sadly lost to COVID. Their presence is deeply missed among us.”