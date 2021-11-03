Cookham day centre for seniors freshens up its activities

Elizabeth House in Cookham has decided to revitalise its service with new activities for new and returning members.

The day centre for senior citizens was operating as a ‘virtual day centre’ during the lockdowns but never closed completely, like other nearby centres.

Since then, the centre says it has seen more prospective members who previously did not see the value of a day centre – until COVID struck and many suffered from social isolation.

Elizabeth House has recruited new volunteers, restarted work experience placements and is planning two theatre outings in the near future.

It is also looking to trial new activities, making use of local businesses – including recently hiring in a personal trainer for exercise sessions.

“Yes, we’re in a pandemic and we’re being careful, but that doesn’t mean we can’t offer what we did before,” said manager Miriam Blazey.

“Many of the day centres have become so afraid, they have got stuck – if you’re limited to 6-8 people, there’s no atmosphere.

“There have been no COVID cases coming from Elizabeth House and we’re very proud of that.”

Elizabeth House is looking for more volunteers, and to hire a new finance administrator who will deputise for the manager during absences.

To enquire, email is best at manager@elizabethhousecookham.org or call 01628 527621.