Public notices: Cookham Dean homeowners seek extensions

This week’s public notices contain information on planning applications from homeowners looking to build extensions to their cottages in Cookham Dean.

Planning

The owners of a Cookham Dean cottage have applied to the Royal Borough council for planning permission to build a major extension to their property.

Applicants for the house known as Cherry Tree Cottage want to construct a two-storey side extension; first floor side and front extension; build an extension to the existing side entrance, and create a new mono pitched roof to some existing front and side elevations.

The applicants also want to put in two roof lights and convert a shed into ‘habitable accommodation’, which will include three roof lights of its own.

Elsewhere in the village, another cottage, this time in Dean Lane, is seeking permission from the council to build an extension.

Plans have been submitted for the approval of a single-storey side extension with a canopy; one Juliet balcony to the rear of the building; two new roof lights and boundary treatment.

This would be located at a property known as Meadow Bank, at 4 Lea View Cottages.

To comment on a planning application, email the council via planning@rbwm.gov.uk within 21 days of the notice.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.