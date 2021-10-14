Public notices: Cookham road to shut overnight for bridge repairs

This week’s public notices contain information on a road closure which could affect those travelling to Cookham overnight.

Traffic and travel

A Cookham road will be closed overnight for a week as work is carried out on a nearby railway bridge.

The B4447 Maidenhead Road will be shut to traffic between its junctions with Whyteladyes Lane and Lightlands Lane between 10pm and 6am.

The closure order will be in operation from Monday, November 1 until Saturday, November 6.

The purpose of the disruption is to facilitate repair works on the railway bridge, as well as de-vegetation works.

It is not known whether the work is related to an incident which occurred at the bridge last month, when an oversized lorry got stuck underneath.

Various alternative routes will be provided for vehicles affected by the closure order.

These will be via the B4447 Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, High Street, The Pound, and Cookham Road; the A4 St Cloud Way and Bridge Road; and the A4094 Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road and Sutton Road.

Planning

An outline planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough council to construct one home on open land in Maidenhead.

The property would be situated on land to the rear of Cherry Garden Lane and Breadcroft Lane.

