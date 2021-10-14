Join Cookham volunteers this weekend for wildflower planting

Wildlife group WildCookham is looking for volunteers to help create a wildflower meadow this Saturday.

This is the second attempt to wildflower-seed a section of the Cookham Moor to improve local biodiversity, as last week's attempt did not go so well.

Nonetheless, the group is 'determined' to get going this Saturday, October 16, between 10am and 1pm.

It is looking for as many volunteers as possible to help prepare the ground for seeding.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring along any scarifiers, rakes, protective equipment and battery-powered or petrol-fuelled strimmers they can. There will be a health & safety briefing.

The group will be meeting by the National Trust car park in the morning.

To see the event or others like it, visit the group's MeetUp page.