Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor cancelled

Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor has been cancelled due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.

Organisers of the event - which was due to take place today (Saturday) - say they have taken the decision with ‘great sadness’.

Acts including Tony Hadley and UB40 were due to play at Marsh Meadow in Cookham for the return of the festival, which has not taken place since 2019.

Ticket holders have been told to look out for an email over the next few days to find out what happens next with their tickets.

The festival normally takes place during the spring but was due to be held this month after two years of coronavirus restrictions.

Thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain is expected to hit the country this weekend.



In a statement on Facebook, organisers said: “It is with great sadness that we have to provide this last-minute update to our Lets Rock Fans.

“Given the change in the last hour in the extreme weather conditions forecasted for today with the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail, we have been forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel the event today due to safety concerns.

“Please look out for an email from us over the next few days with what happens next with your tickets.

“On behalf of all the team here at Let’s Rock we know how much you were looking forward to this event after the last year we have all had, and we would have loved nothing more than to be seeing out the summer in a field with you today.

“In the meantime, thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We know that you will agree that the safety of our guests is paramount, and this was an extremely hard decision to make.

“We will reach out as soon as we have news and, in the meantime, stay safe.”