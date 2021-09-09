Oversized lorry jammed under Cookham bridge causes tailbacks

Drivers on a main road into Cookham this morning suffered tailbacks as a result of a large lorry getting stuck under a bridge.

At about 9.40am today, the driver of an articulated lorry got stuck under the bridge on Cannondown Road.

Other road users were forced up onto verges by the blockage which spanned the whole road.

The height limit of that bridge is 12 feet and nine inches, with signs informing drivers of this limit.

Articulated lorries in the UK can easily stretch higher than four metres, which is 13 feet.

The lorry managed to get free within the hour and the road was clear by 10.50am.