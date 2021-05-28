Public notices: Plans submitted to redevelop Cookham's former Nationwide branch

Planning

The former Nationwide Building Society branch in Cookham could be converted into two flats.

The Station Hill store closed in December after decades of serving the community.

Residents hit out at the decision which left the village without a walk-in bank or building society with the nearest branches in Maidenhead or Marlow.

A ‘change of use’ application has now been submitted to Windsor and Maidenhead Council asking for the site to be reclassified as residential rather than retail.

If approved, this could pave the way for two flats to be built there.

A major office building near Maidenhead Railway Station is also being targeted for a comprehensive refurbishment.

Legal & General want to renovate its Star House office block, in Grenfell Road, in a move which could see it become one of the leading energy-friendly buildings in the Thames Valley (see page 9).

Proposals for the site include a two-storey extension on the south side of the building to create a new entrance and lobby.

Rooftop pavilions, terraces and 5,000 sq ft of solar panels are also planned which could help achieve a 39 per cent in the building’s carbon emissions.

Roadworks

The council is looking to install a new zebra crossing in Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, which features a flat-topped road hump.

The new design would replace the current zebra crossing in operation near the road’s junction with Ellison Close.

Anyone wishing to object to the plans should email rbwm.traffic@projectcentre.co.uk by June 20.

Monkey Island Lane, Bray, will be closed between the road’s junction with Old Mill Lane towards the western boundary of a property known as Weir Bank Lodge for overnight works.

The closure will be in place each night from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday, June 1 to Friday, June 4.

North Dean and West Dean will close for five days, 8am- 5pm from Monday, May 31.

Traffic will be diverted via Ray Mill Road West and North Town Road.

Work is being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of City Fibre to install next-generation broadband across Maidenhead.

A temporary closure order has been granted for part of Cannon Lane.

The road will be shut between its junction with Highfield Lane and Bissley Drive from 10pm Saturday, to 6am the weekends of May 29-30 and June 5-6.

The order is in place so a new steel bridge strike protector can be installed by Network Rail.

