Tour Cookham's best wildlife spots on April 10

WildCookham experts will be hosting tours of various parts of Cookham as part of a 'Wild Breakout' event later this month.

There are seven different events all happening at 10am on Saturday, April 10. Some events will then be repeated at 11.15am so more people can take part.

The events will comply with the rule of six and social distancing rules will apply.

To book any of the below for free, visit the groups's Meetup page.

Cookham’s Hidden Reserve - Dean Lane, Cookham Dean

WildCookham took on the management of the Harris Woodbridge Reserve three years ago. Now it is full of wildflowers, shrubs, insects, birds, bats and the occasional deer, as well as frogs in the pond.

Also at 11.15am.

In our Waters – National Trust Cookham Moor

The pond is located on Marsh Meadow which links Cookham Moor to the River Thames. It is owned by Copas Farms which has asked WildCookham to manage the pond as a wildlife location for local people, especially schools.

A range of insects, grass snakes and wildfowl can be found there, as well as a pond and marshland plants.

Wilding the Commons – meet at The Jolly Farmer on Church Road, Cookham Dean

WildCookham is working with the National Trust to encourage more bee and other insect friendly wildflowers. Starting with parts of the Commons in Cookham Dean the aim is to extend that to other areas.

Also at 11.15am.

What's in a Hedge? – meet at St John the Baptist Church, Church Road, Cookham Dean

WildCookham is surveying local hedgerows with a view to protecting and restoring them where needed, to ensure there are enough green corridors.

Battlemead Common, West Field, Lower Cookham Road – meet at entrance off A4094 Sutton Road

WildCookham is starting out on an ecological management plan to ensure that wildlife is able to flourish in this 110-acre site.

Also at 11.15am.

Odney’s garden wildlife delights - Odney Club, Odney Lane

WildCookham has been working with the Odney Club to build on its 120-acre riverside location and create the best habitats for the local wildlife.

This walk will look at the gardens and the plants there that offer rich biodiversity.

A Garden of Delights – meet at Cookham Dean War Memorial

More than 100 Cookham gardens have now received one of WildCookham’s Wild About Gardens Awards. This is a chance to visit one of them in Cookham Dean.

Also at 11.15am.