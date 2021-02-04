Police warn drivers to avoid closed roads as Cookham and Maidenhead flooding worsens

Police have warned drivers not to travel through floodwater as more roads have been forced to shut by flooding in Maidenhead and Cookham.

Ferry Lane, the road that goes over Cookham Bridge, has been shut down by police as water levels continue to rise in the village.

Earlier this week, The Pound was also shut down after floodwaters engulfed large parts of Cookham Moor.

In Maidenhead, meanwhile, police shut off access to Ray Mill Island yesterday (Wednesday) as the flooding there continues to worsen.

Other areas of Maidenhead, including Holyport, have also been badly affected by flooding.

In a statement on social media, Thames Valley Police said: “Do not drive through floodwaters or road closed signs.

“You do not know how deep the water is or what is underneath it. If you see a road closed sign be assured it is there for a good reason.”