The Pound in Cookham closed due to flooding

A Cookham road has been closed after a period of rainfall caused flooding in the area.

In a Facebook post today (Tuesday), Thames Valley Police Windsor and Maidenhead told drivers to avoid The Pound due to water on the road.

Flood waters have also engulfed a nearby National Trust car park.

"Please be aware of the flood alerts from the Environment Agency," police added.

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued over the weekend and into this week due to heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) says on its website that there is a strong stream along the River Thames from Henley to Teddington, including at Marlow, Cookham, Boulters, Bray and Old Windsor locks.

Flood alerts are still in place on the river from Hurley to Cookham, and Maidenhead to Windsor/Eton.

The Jubilee river flood defence is in operation to reduce flood risk in the area.

"Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences and operating weirs to reduce flood risk," the EA added.

A flood warning remains in place in the Colne Brook area, with water levels here said to be 'high but stable'.