Major road in Cookham set to close tomorrow

01:17PM, Monday 19 October 2020
A well-used section of road in Cookham Dean is set to close from tomorrow (Tuesday).
The section of Winter Hill between the junctions with Bradcutts Lane and Stone House Lane will be shut in both directions tomorrow and on Wednesday between 8am and 6pm.
The closure is taking place to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Royal Borough will ask Government to raise its status in the three-tier coronavirus alert system from Medium to High next week.
The Royal Borough is ‘dangerously close’ to being moved into the high-risk COVID-19 category, the council leader has warned.