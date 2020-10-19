SITE INDEX

    • Major road in Cookham set to close tomorrow

    George Roberts

    Road in Langley to close for five months for housing development

    A well-used section of road in Cookham Dean is set to close from tomorrow (Tuesday).

    The section of Winter Hill between the junctions with Bradcutts Lane and Stone House Lane will be shut in both directions tomorrow and on Wednesday between 8am and 6pm.

    The closure is taking place to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place.

