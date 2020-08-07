Investigation launched after cars damaged in Cookham

03:13PM, Friday 07 August 2020
A damaged windscreen on a car
An investigation has been launched by police after 'multiple reports' of a person damaging cars in Cookham.
Thames Valley Police says that it was called to Groves Way at about about 10:15pm last night (Thursday).
The force added that an investigation is ongoing, and that no arrests have yet been made.
A police spokeswoman added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200243772."
Pictures sent in by residents show a number of parked cars with cracked windscreens, with one vehicle's back windscreen smashed.
Residents reported that about 10 cars had been vandalised in the area.
