Firefighters attend garage blaze in Cookham caused by a discarded cigarette

Fire fighters from Maidenhead attended garage blaze in Broom Hill, Cookham at 7.10am this morning (Sunday).

Crews were alerted to the fire by the owners and remained at the scene for about 30 minutes where the garage sustained minimal damage.

The blaze was caused by a cigarette butt which set fire to rubbish in the garage.

Firefighter Alex Clarke said: "If you are putting out cigarette butts, make sure they are out completely."

No one was injured in the fire.