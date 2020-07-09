Police seek public’s help to find man missing from Cookham

Thames Valley Police is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is missing from Cookham.

Martin Heath, 62, was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) at about 7.30am in Strande Park, Cookham.

He is a white man, about 6ft tall, of average build with short brown hair and blue/grey eyes.

Martin was last seen wearing a purple knitted round neck jumper, dark blue jeans, brown loafers and a navy blue jacket.

He enjoys outdoor pursuits such as fishing and will often spend time by fishing lakes.

Investigating officer PC Emma Frank based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are very concerned about Martin Heath and would just like to make sure he is safe and well.

“If you have seen Martin or you think you might know where he is, please get in touch.

“Martin if you see this, you aren’t in any trouble, please get in touch so we can just ensure you are alright.”

Call police on 101 using the reference number 43200206795 or make a report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/