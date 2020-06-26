Second man dies after incident in Cookham

A man who was taken to hospital after getting into difficulty when swimming in Cookham on Tuesday has died.

Officers were called to a stretch of water called Lulle Brook, between Odney Lane and Mill Lane at around 7pm on Tuesday following reports two men were struggling.

A member of the public pulled a man in his thirties from the water and he was taken to hospital.

The man, aged 37, from Hounslow, has since died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ash Mohmood, based at Maidenhead police station said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“The men were of a Syrian background and I know this will affect the Syrian community greatly, our thoughts are with you also.

“I would again like to reiterate our thanks to the members of the public alongside Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, South Central Ambulance Service, and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue who assisted our officers.”